Royal Caribbean unveils European itinerary for its future cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas

The Odyssey of the Seas pool area. ― Picture courtesy of Royal Caribbean via AFP

LONDON, Jan 3 ― The American-Norwegian cruise brand has announced the itinerary for its future gargantuan cruise ship, Odyssey of the Seas, when it arrives in European waters in 2021.

The company behind the world's longest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, Royal Caribbean is primed to set new standards in ocean-going leisure starting in November. The company's fleet already includes vessels so big they can accommodate floating theme parks, but now the ship owner is going one step further with the launch of a liner in the Quantum Ultra class. It has already been reported that the new vessel, which is to feature a vast pool deck spread over two floors, will offer passengers the opportunity to experience a wide range of thrills including a skydiving simulator and bumper cars in its huge indoor games hall.

After sailing from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean, as of May 2021, the Odyssey of the Seas will cross the Atlantic Ocean to her home port of Rome. Ahead of the winter season, the ship will cruise the waters of the Mediterranean, stopping in the Greek ports of Santorini, Mykonos, Athens and Rhodes, before sailing to Ephesus in Turkey, Naples in Italy, Heraklion in Crete, and Haifa and Jerusalem in Israel. What is special about this cruise is that passengers will have up to 15 hours in each port, which is significantly more than the time allotted on other cruises where passengers only set foot on dry land for a few hours.

Like its sister ships, Odyssey of the Seas will not remain for long in Europe. After its escapade in the waters of the Old World, the behemoth of the waves will return to Fort Lauderdale in Florida, before setting out to cruise the Caribbean until 2022. ― AFP-Relaxnews