Redberry Ambient breaks sales record, celebrates with annual movie night for clients

Over 600 guests attended the two-day appreciation event by Redberry Ambient. — Picture courtesy of Redberry

PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — Out-of-home advertising specialist Redberry Ambient treated its clients and media agency partners to a special screening of Jumanji: The Next Level at TGV Cinemas in 1Utama Shopping Centre recently.

The movie treat was the company’s annual show of appreciation for its clients and media agency partners.

Over 600 guests attended the two-day appreciation event.

Prior to the movie preview, guests were treated to a sumptuous buffet dinner, which also saw lucky draw prizes given out.

Prizes included 54 Ice Watches worth RM40,000, SuperPark Malaysia voucher worth RM280 and Ryo haircare products worth RM600.

The grand prize was a honeymoon package to Bali worth RM5,000.

“This annual appreciation night, which is in collaboration with TGV Cinemas, is our way of thanking our clients who have supported us over the years,” said Redberry Ambient head of sales Gavin Chin.

Chin said they have been organising the event every year since they entered the partnership with TGV Cinemas in 2013.

“Every year we come up with a different theme to gather our clients and media agency partners for a fun movie night with delicious buffet dinner and attractive lucky draw prizes,” he added.

Redberry Media Group chief executive officer Tho Tuck Woh thanking the clients in a special video presentation in the theatre. — Picture by Milad Hassandarvish

In a special video presentation, which was produced by the company, Redberry Media Group chief executive officer Tho Tuck Woh recapped the company’s seven-year partnership with TGV Cinemas and thanked the clients for their continued support.

Commenting on the cinema advertising industry, Tho remained optimistic and expected to see continuous growth in the future.

Citing the Malaysia Advertising Expenditure report, Tho said despite the difficult year, cinema advertising performed significantly well.

“This is the seventh consecutive year that we are recording a positive sales growth ever since we entered a partnership with TGV Cinemas.”

Tho expects to end the year with 20 per cent more sales compared to last year.

He also attributed the growth to their strong partnership with TGV Cinemas over the years and said they will continue to grow alongside each other.

“TGV Cinemas have grown by leaps and bounds over the years.

“When we signed the partnership agreement with them, TGV had only 19 cinemas, today it has 36 multiplexes nationwide.

Moving forward, he projected 2020 to be a difficult year for business but hoped that they would maintain the same momentum.