Goal! Malaysian Parliament session takes breather for football score update

Members of Parliament smile when Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim informs that Malaysia has taken the lead against Indonesia. — Screengrab via Twitter/@HafizRayyan

PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — Where politics divides, sports unites.

Football really is the beautiful game, as proven in the third meeting of the 14th Parliament session last night as proceedings were momentarily interrupted to announce that Malaysia had gone one goal up against Indonesia.

As the session proceeded on into the night, eventually ending just after 9pm — the MPs were understandably on the edge with the Malaysia versus Indonesia 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifier game having kicked off shortly before at 8:45 pm at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Muhammad Safawi Rasid celebrating with his teammates after scoring against Indonesia. — Bernama pic

Midway through the proceedings, ecstatic MPs keeping an eye on the score just couldn’t wait to share the news when the first goal was scored by the Harimau Malaya, as seen in a post shared by Twitter user Muhammad Hafiz Rayyan.

Tahukah anda, wakil rakyat kita semua masih bekerja lagi?



Rupanya masing2 tengah curi tengok live Malaysia VS Indonesia.



Kan elok mcm ni. Takde gaduh2. Org tenga berbahas, dia boleh umum Malaysia dah goal 1-0! 😂🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/MJy0AqDZlW — Muhammad HafizRayyan (@HafizRayyan) November 19, 2019

Shah Alam MP and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad was speaking to the hall when Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan stood up to make known that Malaysia had taken the lead against its bitter rivas, beating Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil to the punch.

“It’s 1-0 now, 1-0,” said Shahidan as he abruptly cut in while Khalid was speaking, which brought laughter to all the MPs in the hall.

Although Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi was a little disappointed that he wasn’t able to announce the score, he took his time on the mic to congratulate the national team instead.

Muhammad took their actions with jest as he said that even the MPs were sneakily watching the live coverage of the game, even when in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Did you know that our state representatives are still working this late? Well, it turns out that they are actually watching the Malaysia vs Indonesia game live,” wrote Muhammad.

“Isn’t it nice this way. No fighting. Just interrupting someone to announce that Malaysia has scored!”

The post has since gotten over 15,000 shares and nearly 14,000 likes, as many social media users said that sport has the ability to unite us all and commended the MPs for their playful exchange.

Social media users say how happy they were that the MPs put their differences aside as they rejoiced in the fact that Malaysia has taken the lead against Indonesia yesterday. — Screengrab via Twitter/@HafizRayyan

“I feel so happy seeing these guys talk about Malaysia and football in parliament,” wrote a Twitter user.

“This proves that sports really does unite us all,” commented another.

Malaysia went on to beat Indonesia 2-0, with both goals being scored by from Johor Darul Ta’zim FC winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 30th and 73rd minute.