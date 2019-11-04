Hardworking 73-year-old man in Johor uses spare time to sell 2,000 pieces of kuih every day (VIDEO)

Pak Mail says he never takes a day off and opens his stall every day from 3.30pm to 6pm. — Screengrab via YouTube/FS Channel

PETALING JAYA, Nov 4 — An elderly kuih seller has been inspiring Malaysians online with his positive and hardworking attitude towards life.

Known as Pak Mail, the 73-year-old makes up to 2,000 pieces of jemput-jemput a day and sells them at 10 sen per piece at his roadside stall in Kluang, Johor every evening.

He’s even doled out food for free during Ramadan for the past five years as a way of giving back to his community.

When met by YouTube content creators FS Channel, Pak Mail said that he was thankful for his good health which enables him to continue working.

“Alhamdulillah, I don’t have high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart problems.

“My children don’t want me to continue doing this as I’m getting on with age, but selling kuih is my hobby,” he said in a video.

As he fried up the delicious morsels, Pak Mail shared how he was widowed 23 years ago and that he was left to raise his 12 kids by himself.

“I wanted to remarry but I had a lot of responsibilities, so I chose not to.”

Pak Mail’s jemput-jemput comes in a variety of mouth-watering flavours, including dragonfruit and pineapple as well as a savoury option made up of rice, prawns, fish, and veggies.

As a kind gesture, the guys behind FS Channel decided to buy out the stall for the day and told Pak Mail to give his food for free to his customers.

The viral video has warmed the hearts of Malaysians, many of whom were reminded of their own fathers and grandfathers when watching Pak Mail.

Social media users also commended him for continuing to work hard despite being a senior citizen.

“Uncle’s face is just like that of my late grandfather, especially his smile,” said Shafiqah Shamsuri on YouTube.

“No wonder this uncle is so healthy and is living a long life. He is a generous person,” said Facebook user Nur Annisa Ramadhani.