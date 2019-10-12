Drew Elliott is MAC Cosmetics’ new creative director

Drew Elliott is joining MAC Cosmetics as its new global creative director. — Picture via Instagram/Drew Elliott

NEW YORK, Oct 12 — Paper Magazine’s current Editor-in-Chief has been named Global Creative Director at MAC Cosmetics, according to a report by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) on Friday, October 11.

Drew Elliott is leaving publishing for the beauty industry. WWD has reported that he is preparing to leave his post as editor-in-chief at Paper Magazine in order to be the new senior vice president and global creative director at MAC Cosmetics.

The American is leaving his current role in order to join MAC Cosmetics on October 28, taking over from Toni Lakis.

For those who don’t know him already, Drew Elliott was behind Paper Magazine’s Winter 2014 cover entitled “Break the Internet,” for which Kim Kardashian posed nude. The photographs, shot by Jean-Paul Goude, quickly gained worldwide attention, attracting millions of visitors to the magazine’s site in only a few hours.

Drew Elliott confirmed the news on his Instagram page, stating that it is “a dream come true,” and paying homage to his numerous years at Paper Magazine. — AFP-Relaxnews