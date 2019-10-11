Giving stray dogs a new lease of life with TNRM

Every dog has its day — and Bruno, a former stray is now living it up. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 11 — For the past two years, Bruno was like any other stray dog on the streets.

Rummaging for anything edible at dumpsites and being chased by those who see him as a pest was the norm.

Things however, started to look up for the mutt after he was neutered under the Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) with its Trap Neuter Release and Manage (TNRM) programme.

A dog's life — Bruno before TNRM with ISPCA and his home. — Picture by Farhan Najib

His current owner Poo Chooi Chee, 35, fell in love with Bruno, then only known by his dog license number, after seeing his picture that was shared by ISPCA that was hoping to rehome Bruno after the procedure.

“After seeing his pictures, I went over to Falim where Bruno was released after undergoing the procedure, to have a look at him physically.”

Poo then spent three weeks feeding the pooch to gain his trust and for her to observe his temperament before finally taking him home.

Looking so much more improved with a little TLC. — Picture by Farhan Najib

That was four months ago in June and today Bruno is living it up.

Now sleeping in air-conditioned rooms, Bruno also eats freshly cooked food with fried chicken being his favourite.

Poo took her time to gain Bruno's trust. — Picture by Farhan Najib

ISPCA president Ricky Soong said since implementing the TNRM project two years ago, over 2,000 strays in the city had either been neutered or spayed.

“Sadly from that number, only about 20 had successfully been rehomed as people refused to see beyond the strays breed. Many still prefers pedigrees.”

Although many TNRM strays are not rehomed,he said they are at least saved from the agony of being constantly pregnant, delivering puppies and being opened to abuse.

Soong said TNR is the best way to contain the problem of strays getting overpopulated.

“One bitch and its puppies can produce up 200 other puppies in two years.”

Ong says getting strays off the street can be something everyone can help with. — Picture by Farhan Najib

One of the biggest supporters of TNR is businessman Kevin Ong, who managed to neuter and spay more than 30 stray dogs in Botani here.

The 32-year-old has even put aside part of his profit monthly for the TNRM programme.

Ong’s good deed began in September last year when one of his dogs was caught by the Ipoh City Council enforcement team.

“When I went to the council’s enforcement office to retrieve my dog, I saw there were 15 other dogs in the truck and I took pity on them.

“The council agreed to release all the dogs to me if I agreed to spay and neuter them which I did.”

He spent some RM4,000 to pay the compound and for the procedures.

Since then, Ong had been helping to trap strays and partly sponsor the spaying and neutering procedure in Botani area.

“Everyone can play their role to contain the population of strays.”

As part of the TNRM education programme, ISPCA will be having a dogathan this Oct 20 at Seri Botani Eco Park.

Held for the second time, Soong said it was to educate owners on understanding their pet.

“It is also to educate owners on responsible pet ownership and not to dump their pets at the first instance when problems developed.”