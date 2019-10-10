Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Austrian Handke and Pole Tokarczuk win Nobel prizes for literature

Thursday, 10 Oct 2019 07:14 PM MYT

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk during a press conference at the Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 12, 2017. — AFP pic
Polish author Olga Tokarczuk during a press conference at the Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 12, 2017. — AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 — Austria’s Peter Handke won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature, and the postponed 2018 award went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, the Swedish Academy said today.

Handke won the 2019 prize for “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience,” the Academy said in a statement.

The 2018 prize, delayed by one year after a sexual assault scandal rocked the award-giving Academy, went to Tokarczuk for “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopaedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.” — Reuters

Austrian novelist and playwright Peter Handke is seen in Salzburg November 22, 2012. — AFP pic
Austrian novelist and playwright Peter Handke is seen in Salzburg November 22, 2012. — AFP pic

Related Articles

In Life