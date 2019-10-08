Third time's a charm for Colourpop and Disney

A screengrab from Colourpop Cosmetics’ Instagram page shows the Disney new collection.

NEW YORK, Oct 8 ― Colourpop is celebrating Disney princesses with its latest makeup collection.

The LA-based beauty brand is launching a “Disney Designer Midnight Masquerade Collection”, as reported by Allure. The collection is based on eight different princess dolls ― each one gets her own blush/highlighter compact and liquid lip colour, which can be purchased separately or as bundles. A 15-pan eyeshadow compact, featuring matte neutral shades and sparkling metallics, completes the set.

The princesses selected for the collection include Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Esmeralda, Megara, Aurora, and Giselle.

The launch marks the third time the cruelty-free brand has teamed up with Disney, having rolled out a “Disney Villains” collection in March and a “Disney Princess” series last year.

Disney has been doubling down on beauty collaborations recently. Last month, it confirmed that it had joined forces with DefineMe on an upcoming perfume inspired by its classic children’s film The Little Mermaid, while June saw the entertainment giant team up with the celebrity makeup artist Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics on a Lion King-themed colour cosmetics series that celebrated the revamped version of the classic movie that was released in July. MAC Cosmetics also launched the “Disney Aladdin Collection by MAC” in May, ahead of the live-action remake of the classic story, which hit screens earlier this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews