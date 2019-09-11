KL’s Pink Wig-A-Thon charity walk and run returns to promote fight against breast cancer

The third Wig-A-Thon charity walk and run will flag off on September 22. — Picture courtesy of Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Malaysian women are still coming in late for treatment of breast cancer.

Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation (PRWF) founder and chairman Datuk Dr M. Devanand said a whopping 43 per cent of women with breast cancer are diagnosed at Stage 3 or 4.

“This is categorised as the advanced breast cancer stage,” he said in a statement.

“This statistic can be reduced greatly with knowledge, regular screening and early detection.”

With that in mind, the foundation is organising its third Pink Wig-A-Thon charity walk and run later this month where about 3,000 people, comprising cancer survivors and supporters of the cause, are expected to attend.

They also hope to make an impact to end breast cancer through knowledge, education and prevention.

The event aims to increase awareness on the fight against breast cancer.

Citing the Globocan 2018 report, PRWF said that over 7,500 new Malaysian women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, out of which nearly half of them affected under the age of 50 years.

Dr Devanand added that PRWF envisioned that the way to fight breast cancer will be through education and a strong commitment to fulfil their mission to educate and empower women in the country on breast health and support survivors, while advocating preventive measures.

“We’ve made huge advances in awareness, knowledge and treatment of breast cancer, but we haven’t managed to reduce mortality significantly due largely to late diagnosis of almost 42 per cent of women presenting with advanced breast cancers,” he added.

Slated to flag off at Taman Botani Perdana, Kuala Lumpur on September 22 at 6.30am, the participants need to wear pink wigs and carry drawstring bags to create that distinctive display of pink in support of the fight against breast cancer.

There will be two categories at the Pink Wig-A-Thon, a 5km walk and a 10km run.

A pink drawstring bag containing goodies and a finisher medal will also be given away to each participant.

Besides creating awareness, the run also serves as a fundraising effort to fuel the foundation’s ongoing initiatives.

Approximately 80 per cent of the funds are dedicated to the foundation’s education and screening programmes for women and cancer survivors support programme in rural and urban areas, while the remaining 20 per cent are being utilised for administrative works.

To date, the Foundation has reached out to over 20,000 women since its formation in 2012.

“Breast cancer affects so many of us – mothers, aunties, grandmothers, daughters, sisters and friends,” said PRWF patron Puan Sri Maniseh Adam.

“By simply empowering these women with sufficient knowledge and education on breast health care and preventive measures, we can save lives.”

Apart from the charity walk and run, the event will also feature a fun-filled carnival with performances by singer Winnie K and violinist Jessica Loo as well as lucky draws between 9am and noon.

Registration to participate in the run is open to men and women at RM85 and for cancer survivors at RM65, until September 18.

For details, surf over here or call 03-2242 3121/3839.