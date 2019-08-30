Malaysian ‘stateless’ teen esports athlete misses out on regional tournament, grabs attention of Youth and Sports Ministry

Muhammad Aiman Hafizi Ahmad (second right) has to forgo participating in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 South East Asia league. — Picture via Facebook/ Boyka Gaming

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The plight of a 19-year-old Malaysian esports athlete who will be missing out on competing at the South East Asian level tournament for popular game PUBG Mobile, has gotten the attention of both the Minister and deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.

According to AROV Esports (AROV) team manager Danial Rusli, Muhammad Aiman Hafizi Ahmad will not compete in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 South East Asia league competition in September due to documentation problems.

“Aiman does not have an identity card. The only document he has is a copy of his birth certificate,” said Danial.

“If he wants to take part in PMCO, he will need a passport. And he can’t apply for a passport as he does not have an identity card.”

Danial told Malaysian esports portal What’s The Meta? that hey have tried contacting the relevant authorities on the matter, but was told by an officer that the process for such matters would take between three and five years.

Aiman also had to forgo the competition in the previous season in July due to the same reason, missing out on being part of team AROV for the Spring Split league held in Shanghai.

“He has been living his whole life with a copy of a photostated birth certificate and has tried seeing the National Registration Department several times to seek help, but to no avail,” said Danial.

He called on the authorities to help with Aiman’s situation to enable the teenager to live his dreams as a professional esport athlete.

Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Steven Sim quickly reacted to the news via a tweet from Danial and said his office would get in touch with the team manager.

My office will contact you... — Steven Sim (@scheekeong) August 30, 2019

This was followed by a response Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman who said that “this shouldn’t happen” and asked them to get in touch with his officers.