Fight, interrupted: Antics of feuding cats amuse social media users (VIDEO)

Screenshot of the video showing the cats trying to settle their score on a car before they were chased off with the swipe of a wiper.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — When cats fight, even a car owner trying to get them off the hood of his car is of no consequence.

Until said owner starts driving the car.

The hilarious antics of the two felines were caught on camera by Facebook user Shahrul Azhar who duly posted it on the social media platform.

In the less than two-minute long video, the driver can be seen knocking on the windscreen and asking the cats to move away.

But instead the cats continued their staring match, which prompted the driver to start driving.

As the car started to move, the cats got startled.

The driver can be heard telling the cats to sit quietly as the car moved on slowly.

The cats were eventually chased off the windscreen with the swipe of the wiper as the car reached the main road.

It is unclear where the recording was taken but at the time of writing, the video, that was posted on Saturday (August 17), had been shared over 2,000 times and received over 1,900 reactions.

While many had a good laugh over the video, there were some who expressed their concern over the cats with some worrying it may get run over by passing vehicles.

To show the cats were unharmed, Shahrul uploaded pictures of the cats relaxing in the flat area.