Is Fendi teaming up with Nicki Minaj? (VIDEO)

US rapper Nicki Minaj at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 17 — Nicki Minaj has sparked speculation that she is collaborating with Fendi.

The rapper has set the rumour mill in motion with an Instagram post for her 104 million followers, showing her rocking a furry neon pink outfit from the luxury Italian label, with her hair also sporting a replica of the brand's famous monogram.

So far, so normal, but the clue is in her caption, which reads: “All I'll say is dreams really do come true. #FendiPrintsOn#ThatIsAFendiFakk coming soon.”

This isn't the first time the superstar has hinted at a Fendi project — back in March, she uploaded images of herself at what appeared to be a design meeting at the brand's headquarters in Rome.

Minaj, who launched her last album Queen last summer, has gained plenty of fashion experience over the course of her career. Last year saw her join forces with Diesel on a collaboration that rolled out in September as part of the label's “Hate Couture” anti-bullying collection and campaign.

She has also previously starred in H&M's Holiday 2017 fashion campaign, as well as designing capsule collections for Kmart. — AFP-Relaxnews