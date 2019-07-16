Kylie Jenner unveils second skincare product launch

The beauty entrepreneur has unveiled a new trio of summer products, set to land on July 22.— Screen capture via Instagram/KylieJenner

NEW YORK, July 16 — Just months after she debuted her new ‘Kylie Skin’ brand, Kylie Jenner has announced her second product launch — and it’s all about the body.

The beauty entrepreneur has unveiled a new trio of summer products, set to land on July 22.

The series, which marks Jenner’s bodycare debut, comprises a ‘Coconut Body Lotion’ containing Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil and Jojoba Seed Oil to soothe and moisturise the skin, and a ‘Coconut Body Scrub’ that contains sugar to exfoliate the skin, plus Coconut Oil and Kiwi Seed Oil to hydrate it.

A ‘Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil’ containing a nourishing mixture of Coconut Oil and Grape Seed Oil completes the line-up.

The products come presented in minimalist white packaging with the brand’s signature pink labelling, and will be priced from US$24 to US$32 (RM98.64 to RM131.52).

To celebrate the new launch, the pop-up Kylie Skin truck is hitting the road, dropping by Los Angeles on July 20 and 21, and San Diego on July 27, to give fans the chance to test out the new ‘Kylie Body’ collection for themselves.

Jenner, who has achieved widespread success with her Kylie Cosmetics makeup brand, introduced Kylie Skin to her fans back in May, with an emphasis on cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free skincare suitable for all skin types.

Her debut products included a moisturiser, vitamin C serum and a controversial ‘Walnut Face Scrub’ that drew criticism from beauty professionals who claimed it could cause damage to complexions.

She has also been busy working on a new ‘Kylie X Koko’ beauty collection with her sister Khloe Kardashian via her Kylie Cosmetics label. — AFP-Relaxnews