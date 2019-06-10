Malaysian Twitter user shares heartwarming story of dad saving 12 stray dogs from being shot

Effy’s father rescued all 12 pooches from being put down by the local authorities. — Picture via Twitter/snugdeal3r

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — A Malaysian Twitter user’s viral thread proves that dog is truly man’s best friend, no matter what race or religion you belong to.

The Twitter user with the handle snugdeal3r, known as Effy, shared a story of her dad rescuing 12 dogs from meeting a dark fate with the local municipal council.

“Blacky is one of the first dogs we rescued. At the time, the authorities were shooting all the stray dogs in the forest and they had nowhere to go,” she wrote.

my dad rescued 12 dogs, Blacky is one of the first yang kitorang rescue, masa tu Mpk nak tembak mati semua anjing hutan ni, they have nowhere to go. He’s loyal, sometimes a little too protective, and fierce (with people he don’t recognize), he’s my best companion 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2zdZKtlRji — ✧✧ (@snugdeal3r) June 7, 2019

Attached to the tweet was a picture of Effy cuddling the black and white mutt, who she described as her “best companion”.

Some of Effy and her father’s other canine friends include Bella, Sasat, Magic, Gegirl, Bellbell, Jacob, Edward, Noisy, and Whitey.

Effy, who is Muslim, also addressed questions around the samak (purification) process she goes through after touching the dogs.

She explained that she and her dad use a Taharah soap to cleanse themselves and their clothes of najis mughallazah (major impurities) after coming into contact with the dogs as per Islamic guidelines.

currently shelter tengah renovate 🙆🏻 ♀️

this is Bella and Sasat, the sweetest bunch. for those who wonder about how we samak, we use Sabun Taharah je, basuh baju yg diorang dah sentuh/jilat pun guna sabun tu je then baru masuk washing machine 🤗 pic.twitter.com/5CJamcDHO9 — ✧✧ (@snugdeal3r) June 7, 2019

Effy added that the pooches themselves know how to keep their distance when needed.

“They know how to respect my dad and when he walks around in a jubah, they know those clothes are for solat.

“They don’t come near him because they’re scared they’ll get the clothes dirty,” she wrote.

Two of the rescued mutts have been adopted by Effy’s neighbours, though she said the duo can’t resist popping back into the house in the evenings to seek her father’s attention.

look at Edward and Jacob and my dad. mengada gila. btw ni lah baju untuk uruskan anjing anjing and kucing kucing dia petang petang 😍 pic.twitter.com/KUqlj6OvWO — ✧✧ (@snugdeal3r) June 7, 2019

Twitter users have been praising both Effy and her father for setting a good example to other Malaysians when it comes to caring for animals.

“Please send my regards to your dad and tell him what he’s doing is such a great thing. May Allah bless him and your family,” wrote AfiiiiQ.

“You’re a good example of what a lot of Malay Muslims should emulate,” wrote peterkhoon.