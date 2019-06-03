‘Thanks for raising us’: Kids surprise parents with Proton Saga for 39th wedding anniversary (VIDEO)

Sofia hopes the gesture can inspire other people to prioritise their parents’ happiness. — Screen capture via Twitter/Sofia_Latifi

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — One couple shed tears of joy after being surprised with a brand new Proton Saga from their eight children.

Their daughter Nuraina Sofia recently posted a video on Twitter showing the happy moment her parents returned from tarawih prayers to find the shiny red car sitting in their driveway.

“Surprise for mak and abah. Please accept this humble gift from us,” she wrote.

“This present can’t compare to the love mak and abah have poured into raising the eight of us.”

Surprise untuk Mak & Abah. Terimalah hadiah yang tak seberapa ni dari kami. Hadiah ni tak terbalas dengan kasih yang mak dan abah curahkan untuk membesarkan kami 8 beradik ♥️. pic.twitter.com/AwriQhlo8O — Nuraina Sofia (@Sofia_Latifi) June 1, 2019

The 22-year-old from Perak told mStar that she and her siblings decided to gift a car to their parents after her dad’s old one started breaking down.

“To repair it once is expensive. Furthermore, my father is in the food business, so he has to buy supplies every day but his car was becoming a burden,” she was quoted as saying.

“My parents planned to get a second-hand car but we were scared that the same problems would crop up again.”

The siblings then began surveying the prices of Proton cars before splitting the payment for a Saga model between the eight of them.

Sofia said the car was also meant to celebrate her parents’ 39th wedding anniversary, which fell on April 14.

“It’s a way of saying thanks for raising us kids. When we were little, dad would get us whatever we wanted.

“Now it’s time for us to repay the love mum and dad have given us.”

She also recalled how the night of the surprise went down, saying she and her siblings all hid in a black car opposite their house to observe their parents’ reactions.

“We saw dad reading the ‘happy anniversary’ card on the car, and it was like he couldn’t believe it. He kept repeating that he couldn’t believe we would surprise him like this.

“We never expected him to be so touched. Suddenly we thought, was what we did really even that great? Turns it was, and my parents didn’t focus on the value of the car but the sincerity of their children.”

Sofia’s Twitter post has gotten more than 24,000 retweets and likes so far, with her family’s close bond melting the hearts of social media users.

