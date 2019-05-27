Resorts World Genting hosts ‘buka puasa’ event for underprivileged orphans, senior citizens

The underprivileged orphans posing for a picture before they go into the winter wonderland of Snow World at the First World Plaza in Genting Highlands. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Resorts World Genting recently hosted a breaking of fast event for underprivileged orphans and senior citizens, in conjunction with Ramadan.

A total of 158 children and 12 senior citizens were invited to attend the event, which was held yesterday.

The children came from three different orphanages: Dar Asnaf Al-Fateh Gombak, Rumah Kasih Nurul Hasanah and Rumah Anak Yatim Dan Asnaf As-Solihin, while the senior citizens were from the Pusat Jagaan Warga Emas Husna Arrashid.

Among the Resorts World Genting team which attended the gathering were chief executive officer and Genting Malaysia Berhad chairman of hospitality’s wife, Puan Seri Cecilia Lim, Executive Vice-President of Leisure and Hospitality, Datuk Edward Holloway, and Vice-President of Public Relations and Communications, Katherine Chew.

The group was brought to the Sky Avenue where they witnessed a new “Batman Experience” played out across 360-degree wraparound screens to celebrate the Caped Crusader’s 80th year anniversary at the Sky Symphony stage.

They also visited Snow World, Adventureland and the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium.

At Adventureland they were brought back to a time when dinosaurs existed and even had the chance to get up close to real-life dinosaur displays at the Jurassic Research Centre.

The Odditorium, on the other hand, had over 300 weird and wacky interactive oddities on display which brought so much laughter and happiness to the guests, which even made some of them reminisce about the good old days.

“Decades ago, I used to visit Resorts World Genting with my family and I have many happy memories here. I felt young again today, although my loved ones are not with me here today, I am reminded of them,” said Harrunashid Mohd Nor of Pusat Jagaan Warga Emas Husna Arrashid in a press release.

They then attended a breaking of fast event at Awana Hotel.

Genting Malaysia CEO and Chairman of Hospitality’s wife, Puan Seri Cecilia Lim and Executive Vice-President of Leisure and Hospitality, Datuk Edward Holloway pose for a picture with some of the children during the breaking of fast event at Rajawali Coffee House, Awana Hotel. — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

Among the delicious spread of over 100 pasar malam (night market) themed dishes were ayam percik, murtabak, nasi briyani, kambing bakar, seafood and traditional kueh.

The guests were given gift hampers while the children were given special duit raya packets, a Faber-Castell stationery set and snacks like Twisties and Cheezels, while the senior citizens were given items like body cream and shampoo.