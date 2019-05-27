Lifestyle guru Marie Kondo to release new children’s book

Organising guru Marie Kondo arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 27 — Kondo’s first children’s book, titled Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship, will be released on November 5.

The Japanese organisation guru revealed on social media that the picture book is “a timeless story about friendship.”

The book follows the story of two very different friends: Kiki, who is a collector, and Jax, a sorter.

“The one thing they always agree on is how much fun they have together. But when things start to get in the way, can they make room for what has always sparked joy — each other?” details the plot outline.

Kondo collaborated with co-writer and illustrator Salina Yoon for Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship.

Announcing their collaboration on Instagram, Yoon wrote that “[t]he friendship story of Kiki and Jax presents Marie Kondo’s spark joy philosophy in a fun, meaningful, and accessible way for children.”

Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship will be the latest addition to Kondo’s bibliography, which includes her 2011 best-seller The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

The self-help book centres on the organisational technique “KonMari Method,” which advises readers to keep belongings that spark joy while getting rid of those that don’t.

Kondo’s philosophy was popularised earlier this year by Netflix’s series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, in which she helped several families to organise their homes.

Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship will hit bookshelves on November 5. It is already available for preorder. — AFP-Relaxnews