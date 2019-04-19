Skincare line by Huda Kattan is on the way

A screenshot of Huda Beauty’s Instagram page. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 19 ― Huda Kattan has dropped a few more hints about her upcoming skincare line.

The beauty mogul ― the brains behind the cult online cosmetics brand Huda Beauty ― has taken to Instagram to let her 35 million followers know that she has been testing out the new products on herself, and that the series will be making its debut soon, as reported by Allure.

“I've been getting a lot of comments on my skin, and I don't have good skin so it's so nice that you see all the hard work I'm putting into it,” Kattan allegedly told the camera in an Instagram story this week that was captured by Instagram blogger Trendmood. “We're working on skin care, and it's been changing my skin... I cannot even tell you guys.”

Kattan finally confirmed the news of her debut skincare venture in an interview with InStyle last December, following months of speculation. She told the publication that the brand would be “independent of Huda Beauty with its own brand identity.”

The move is the latest in a string of big career milestones for the former beauty blogger, who launched Huda Beauty back in 2013 with a line of false eyelashes. In November she launched a fragrance brand named “Kayali” alongside her sister Mona.

However, the beauty icon could face some stiff competition in the skincare business ― Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham have all expressed interest in putting their own stamp on the sector lately, while superstar Jennifer Lopez announced back in December that she, too, has a skincare line in the works. Earlier this month, Rihanna sparked rumors that she could be getting in on the act, after multiple sources reported that she had applied to trademark the brand name “Fenty Skin.” ― AFP-Relaxnews