Michelle Pfeiffer launches fragrance collection

US actress Michelle Pfeiffer attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California June 25, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 9 — Michelle Pfeiffer is putting her stamp on the fragrance industry with a new line of scents that aims to be completely transparent about its ingredients.

The Hollywood star has unveiled Henry Rose, a new perfume brand named after her children, John Henry and Claudia Rose.

“From the beginning, fragrance has been shrouded in mystery,” the star wrote on Instagram, announcing her latest project. “Today, we are cracking open the last black box of transparency in personal care. I’m so pleased to introduce @henryrose, a journey I’ve been on for nearly a decade.”

According to WWD, the brand will make its debut with five different genderless scents, dubbed “Last Light”, “Dark Is Night”, “Jake’s House”, “Torn” and “Fog”. The ingredients list for each scent is available for consumers to check online.

The collection is reportedly the first fragrance line to be certified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) — it was developed in partnership with Ken Cook, the organisation’s president and cofounder — as well as being Cradle to Cradle certified, and featuring bottles made using recycled materials. The status means the line adheres to the EWG Skin Deep Cosmetics Database.

“I utilised [EWG’s Skin Deep database] for many years and one of the things it kept pinging was fragrance,” Pfeiffer told WWD. “I took that to mean that fragrance was really toxic, so I started looking for fragrance-free products and I stopped wearing perfume. Cut to many years later, I decided I would see if it were possible to develop a fragrance.”

Pfeiffer is the latest in a long line of famous faces making a move on the fragrance industry — designer Victoria Beckham has hinted that she has plans to launch a perfume, while beauty mogul Huda Kattan released her debut fragrance collection last November. — AFP-Relaxnews