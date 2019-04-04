The world’s best still waters hail from Greece

For the last three years, France’s Agency for the Valorisation of Agricultural Products (AVPA) has organised a contest to crown the world’s best still and sparkling waters. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 4 — Greece proved a big winner at the third edition of the Gourmet Waters International Contest AVPA — Paris 2019, taking gold medals in the “balanced still water” and “still water of character” categories. The results were announced on Monday.

For the last three years, France’s Agency for the Valorisation of Agricultural Products (AVPA) has organised a contest to crown the world’s best still and sparkling waters. Brands are invited to enter their products into the contest, in which waters are grouped into six categories — three for sparkling and three for still. Their mineral content is analysed to establish in advance whether the waters are classed as “light”, “balanced” or “of character”, the last category being for waters with the highest mineral levels, giving the products a stronger or more unusual taste. A total of 70 waters featured in this year’s contest, hailing from around 20 different countries.

In the still water categories, Greece’s products proved particularly popular with the judging panel, comprised of food industry professionals and gourmets who sampled the waters in a blind test. Three Greek brands won gold medals. Produced in the country’s Thessaly region, Theoni was crowned the best “balanced still water”, while Athos Clear and Zeus of Olympus came joint first in the “still waters of character” category.

Romania took two gold medals in the sparkling categories, with Azuga winning in the “light” category and Aqua Carpatica coming top of the “balanced” waters. The best “sparkling water of character” was France’s Châteldon.

The full list of results is available on the AVPA website: www.avpa.fr. — AFP-Relaxnews