Are Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner cooking up a perfume together?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner promoting their 2018 beauty collaboration via Instagram. — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @kimkardashian

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have hinted at a fragrance collaboration.

The sisters and beauty entrepreneurs have suggested they might have a new project in the works via the most recent episode of their family reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as reported by WWD.

In the episode, which aired on Sunday night, the duo can be seen testing out and selecting various scents in miniature bottles branded with the name of Givaudan, the manufacturer behind Kim’s ‘KKW Fragrance’ brand. They are also seen selecting a lip-shaped pink bottle, bringing to mind the lip motif that symbolises her younger sister’s ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ label, before Kim shares footage of an ultrasound with her younger sibling.

Both sisters have worked together in the past, having already teamed up on a four-piece ‘KKW X Kylie’ lip colour series that launched last November, spanning two matte lip colours, a velvet lip colour and a topper gloss, with shade names such as ‘Soul Sister,’ ‘Double Trouble,’ ‘Twinning’ and ‘Main Bae’ referencing the duo’s close relationship. Prior to that, they had also created a limited-edition range of ‘KKW Beauty by Kylie Cosmetics’ liquid lipsticks that was released back in 2017.

In addition to being fiercely successful beauty moguls in their own right, the sisters have also regularly collaborated with other members of their famous family, with Kylie recruiting her mother Kris, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and her best friend Jordyn Woods for makeup collaborations over the past few years. Kylie Cosmetics has seen its popularity skyrocket since its launch in 2015, reportedly earning its founder a cool US$900 million (RM3.68 billion) by 2018, as well as the 27th spot on Forbes’s “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list last year. The brand reached a major deal with the retail giant Ulta Beauty back in November that has seen its products stocked at stores nationwide ever since. Meanwhile, KKW Fragrance, along with KKW Beauty, has reportedly netted Kim US$350 million and saw her placed at number 54 on the Forbes’ ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women’ list. The digital perfume brand also struck a retail deal with Ulta Beauty last year. — AFP-Relaxnews