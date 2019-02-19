Don’t bin it, sell it: Carousell Malaysia’s campaign to help you get rid of items belonging to your ex

When you #MakeSpaceForLove, you make space for someone new. — Picture courtesy of Carousell

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — When a breakup happens, there’s the ex to throw out and of course, their stuff as well.

To help you make money out of all these items, Carousell Malaysia recently launched the #MakeSpaceForLove campaign.

The campaign aims to help Malaysians let go or get rid of their ex’s stuff on Carousell.

Surely some of us (whether we admit it or not) have kept some form of memento from our failed past loves.

An old sweater or shirt, maybe a cute gift they once gave you — anything that brings back the good memories of what you once had.

But that may not exactly be the healthiest way to go about a breakup. Sometimes the best thing you can do is to let go.

“Decluttering your ex’s old items is one of the most effective ways to move on from a failed relationship and find something better for yourself,” said Carousell Malaysia country head Tang Siew Wai in a press release.

Carousell also reported that 5,733 Malaysians transacted with them during Valentine’s Day last year.

This number increased by 15 per cent to 6,596 transactions this year.

“It’s clear that that Malaysians are utilising Carousell in more and more unique ways,” it was mentioned in the press release.

The campaign also had a contest where users were asked to state the reason behind the selling of their ex’s items.

The winner of the contest, @bubblejasmine said:

“I am selling my book, The Infinite Moment of Us, because it has taught me unconditional love. Not all loves are meant to lasts (sic) forever but it is more important to understand the meaning of true love.”

Malaysians use Carousell as a classified consumer marketplace to buy and sell goods, even secondhand goods.

Being one of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces across South-east Asia, it’s the perfect place to get rid of all that emotional baggage.

Plus, with all that extra cash you’re going to be making from getting rid of your ex’s stuff, you’d be wondering why you never thought of doing it before.