Shakira joins up with Pandora to encourage self expression

Shakira for Pandora jewellery. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 30 — Shakira has landed a new role with the jewellery brand Pandora, celebrating multifaceted women.

The Colombian superstar has been snapped up by Pandora Americas to form a year-long “multifaceted” partnership that will see her represent the brand, which is famous for its charm bracelets, and encourage women to express themselves. Further details about the collaboration are being kept under wraps for now.

“Each of us have different ways of telling our story; I’m happy to have joined forces with a brand like Pandora and love that their collections allow people to make their own unique designs that speak to who they are,” the Latin Grammy Award winner said in a statement.

“As a mother, UN Ambassador and awarding-winning singer, Shakira is an inspirational icon for people across the globe who identify with the various roles she plays and her complex life as a woman,” added Charisse Hughes, CMO Marketing, Pandora Americas. “Joining forces with her is a natural fit for Pandora, as we always encourage women to celebrate who they are and to use jewellery and personal style as a form of self-expression and confidence.”

Shakira is not the first famous face to join forces with Pandora — singer and actress Ciara was unveiled as a brand ambassador last year, while country music artist Kellie Pickler, actress Alyson Hannigan, US Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and former figure skater Gracie Gold have all previously lent their star power to various Pandora initiatives and campaigns.

Since being founded in 1982, the Danish jewellery brand has gone on to carve out a global reputation for its playful, affordable jewellery lines, and now retails in more than 100 countries. — AFP-Relaxnews