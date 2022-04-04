Phase four delivery: Get excellent dumplings from Pudu's Danjin Dumplings

Danjin Dumplings located at Pudu serves simple, delicious noodles with plump dumplings accompanied with comforting soup. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — When I came across Danjin Dumplings on Facebook what grabbed my attention was how plump they looked and the soup they were served with. Yes, I cannot resist dumplings.

The location is also interesting from the photos I saw... a hidden spot next to the pedestrian bridge, opposite D'Majestic Hotel and UOB Bank.

While I would have preferred visiting the place itself, I found out they were on Grab Food so I ordered.

You have a better chance of getting delivery off peak times. If you're unable to find them on the app, just call them and they can arrange to send it over via a third party delivery provided you pay the charges.

If you order just noodles, they give you enough to feed two people with soup and 'sambal' (left). The soup served with the noodles and dumplings is extremely comforting being brewed from chicken and carrots (right).

The menu is simple. Just noodles and two varieties of dumplings. You can have the dumplings with soup or deep fried.

The menu on Grab does feature other options such as pork ribs, braised pork, chicken feet etc but when I ordered, these were not available. Nevertheless, I was extremely satisfied with my simple order of noodles and dumplings.

I opted just for noodles (RM5). They also offer noodles with dumplings where you get two pieces, if you prefer to just order that.

The dumplings are plump and well filled with leek and pork (left). The addition of yam bean and carrots with the pork filling gives the dumpling a nice bite (right).

The noodles are tossed in a mixture of soy sauce, dark soy sauce and oil but it's really fragrant.

The texture is bouncy and it doesn't clump together even when it's cold. I expected a portion for just one person but what they gave could easily feed two people.

On the side, they give you soup and their house made sambal. Both items complement the noodles well. The soup is just a chicken broth boiled for many hours until it has a milky texture. They also add carrots inside to give it a natural sweetness.

The deep fried dumplings are halved for a crunchier bite (left). Don't forget to ask for extra 'sambal' as that spicy sauce with hints of garlic goes well with the noodles and dumplings (right).

There's a homestyle air to that soup and you would want to drink it to the last drop. The sambal is addictive, as it's spicy and slightly garlicky. Even though I'm not a big fan of spicy sambal, I really enjoyed it with the noodles and dumplings.

For the pork dumplings, there are two varieties. You have one with leek and another with yam bean. You can order five dumplings for RM9.80.

There's a choice of having it with soup or deep fried. It's hard to choose which type I liked better. I love the leek ones since I am partial to that vegetable but the one with yam bean and carrots have a nice, crunchy bite too.

What I really loved about their dumplings is the generosity of the fillings paired with a silky skin. Each bite of the dumplings was enjoyable. Especially when paired with the chicken soup.

The noodles are springy and don't clump together even when they are cold (left). The packing for their takeaway is impeccable as they seal everything so there's no spillage or tampering (right).

The deep fried version is nice too with a spicy kick from the sambal. They halve the dumplings too before deep frying them so each bite gives you a nice crunch. If they deep fry it whole, the middle will be too soft.

If you just want the uncooked dumplings to keep, they sell them in a packet of 10 pieces for RM17. They will make perfect emergency food when you don't feel like cooking.

What also impressed me about Danjin Dumplings was how well they packed the takeaway. Everything was sealed properly to ensure no spillage and tampering. Hence I won't hesitate ordering for delivery again.

Danjin Dumplings (丹记 水饺面), 291K, Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur. Tel: 016-2399961/018-6691811. Open: 8.30am to 5.30pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 6pm (Saturday and Sunday)