Crumbz: George Town favourite Mugshot Cafe’s first offshoot in Tanjong Tokong

The surrounding of the new Crumbz Cafe located at City Junction, Tanjung Tokong. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 20 ― Now Penangites who don’t fancy a trip downtown can enjoy the delicious treats served by the iconic Mugshot Cafe.

The popular cafe’s new offshoot in Tanjung Tokong is called Crumbz which opened on October 1 at a new mall called City Junction.

Cafe co-founder Jesse Tan said Crumbz will initially offer the same food and drinks as the ones offered in Mugshot, such as its signature bagels, sandwiches, cakes and artisanal bread.

“We want to train our staff first so for now we are offering the same items and the same menu but we will eventually evolve and change according to the demands of customers in this area,” he said.

Customers are able to select from a variety of breads at the new Crumbz Cafe located here at City Junction, Tanjung Tokong.

Just like at Mugshot, Crumbz is designed for customers to meet up with their friends and family, to hang out and relax.

“We don't want our customers to eat and go Crumbz is not just a place to eat but a place for people to relax, to reconnect with others after so long being in lockdown,” Tan said.

Sure enough, the cafe has two large comfortable sofas for those who wish to really relax there.

There is also ample seating, widely spaced in accordance with Covid-19 SOPs.

Tan said they are not aiming for a high turnover of customers but to attract regulars like those at Mugshot who stop by at least once a week.

“We do have regular clientele who live around this area so those who used to go to Mugshot once a week now can come here to Crumbz three times a week because it is near their homes,” he said.

A variety of cakes are available for customers to choose from at the new Crumbz Cafe.

The opening of Crumbz also coincided with their decision to introduce more substantial meals at both cafes, beginning with three pasta dishes.

The pasta dishes have been in the making for a few months as Tan and cafe co-founder N. Tristan are particular about the dishes they serve.

“We want to make sure the taste is up to standard and the ingredients used are of high quality,” Tan said.

The three pasta dishes that are now available are chicken pesto fettuccine, prawn aglio olio and smoked duck carbonara.

The prawn aglio olio is for those who prefer something spicy as it is seasoned generously with chilli flakes.

Smoked duck carbonara — one of the new dishes on the menu at Crumbz. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Their smoked duck carbonara, though creamy and rich, does not contain any cream at all.

“The creaminess comes purely from the egg and cheese,” Tan said.

Meanwhile, the chicken pesto fettuccine is also a rich, creamy dish made of basil and pine nuts with a generous amount of chicken in it.

Tan said they made sure that the servings for each pasta dish are rather large so that it suits those who prefer a heavier meal and light eaters can share.

For now, Crumbz is open from 7am to 8pm daily but Tan said they have plans to slowly extend the opening hours to 10pm when they get more staff to manage the new place.

“We just want to remain open till late for people to relax here, have a coffee or tea and some snacks,” he said.