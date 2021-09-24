Phase Two takeaway: For a simple, satisfying lunch, get the charcoal roasted duck rice from PJ SS2's De Champion Duck

Perk up the mid-day meal with charcoal roasted duck leg and butter rice from De Champion Duck – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 – Some days, I just want a simple, quick lunch. I had read quite a bit about De Champion Duck's stall at SS2 as friends have been promoting it on social media, so I did a quick takeaway. If you prefer, they are also on various food delivery platforms.

Their roast meats are all charcoal roasted so there's a slight smoky taste. I had chosen the duck leg rice to try with a side of their honey char siu.

It came with buttered rice that had fluffy grains and a faint fragrance of margarine. What I liked about it was the grains were all separate and it didn't clump together like at other places.

This paired well with the roast duck. It came with a semi crispy skin which had probably softened during the journey home. Nevertheless it was tasty and the meat was juicy with that slight smokiness.

I love the duck jus it came with as that boosted its flavour a lot. Usually the sauce tends to be salty but this one was flavourful and not too laden with salt which enhanced the meat's taste much more. A big bonus was the sliced cucumbers. They gave thick cut Japanese cucumbers that were crunchy and freshened up the whole meal.

If you like less fat with your roasted meats, these honey 'char siu' with a tender bite will be ideal for you

For their char siu, the meat may not look the prettiest but each piece was tender with just a little fat. On its own, there's not much taste so add a little of the thick char siu sauce to give it a slight sweet taste. If not, there's a watery but piquant chilli sauce they give you on the side.

I paid around RM20 for this incredibly satisfying meal. I reckon for the next round, I will order half duck and try their charcoal roasted chicken.

Your takeaway comes with a huge amount of rice that is paired with your choice of roasted meats whether it is duck, 'char siu' or even chicken

From what I understand, De Champion Duck actually traces its origins to SS2 where they used to operate in a shop that everyone remembers for a huge roast duck hanging outside.

Later, they moved to Kepong where the main branch is still there. Recently they opened this stall in SS2 within the food court. You can also order them via Food Panda, Easi and Shopee Food platforms.

De Champion Duck, Stall No. 52, Medan Selera SS2, Jalan SS2/53, Petaling Jaya. Open: 9.30am to 9pm. Closed on Wednesday. Tel:+6018-3729919. Facebook: @DeChampionDuckSS2