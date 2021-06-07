MCO takeaway: Enjoy a bowl of Taiwanese braised pork noodles and dumplings from PJ SS2's Yong Xin Kitchen

Comfort the soul with Taiwan dry pork noodles topped with homemade dumplings — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, June 7 — Some time back when I visited Restoran Station 8 to try the nasi lemak, I found this Taiwanese noodles and dumplings stall.

What made me take notice was the young man running the food stall; used to take orders at a popular seafood noodles eatery located at PJ's SS4 area. From what I understand, he had left that job and ventured into his own F&B business.

The food served here tastes like home with simple, honest flavours. The menu is a limited one. Just select the dry noodles with dumplings. You can bulk up your meal with extra dumplings. There's a choice of dumplings served with soup or pan fried.

For the dry noodles, the smooth strands are tossed in a braised pork sauce similar to the topping you get when you order lu rou fan, the eponymous Taiwanese dish of braised pork.

Here, the pork is braised till tender. What I liked about the meat is it's not too fat but it still has a melt in the mouth texture. The sauce that accompanies the meat has just a tinge of soy sauce taste that gives it a nice, mild flavour.

The noodles have a smooth texture and are well coated with the braised pork sauce (left). You can order the dumplings pan fried or served with soup, depending on your preference (right)

You can pair this with their signature dumplings. They're pretty large and generously stuffed with a pork filling mixed with diced yam bean for a slight crunch. Dip these juicy dumplings into the simple vinegar sauce filled with shredded young ginger. The noodles and dumplings are priced at RM7.50 for a bowl.

As I am a huge dumplings fan, I add an extra order of these plump, juicy morsels. I decided to try a pan fried version and this was served well toasted.

The homemade dumplings are plump with a generous pork filling (left). Take away a simple noodles and dumplings meal from this stall at this popular SS2 coffee shop (right)

The skin may not be the thinnest but I like the filling that bulks up my meal perfectly. The pan fried dumplings are RM9 for six pieces while the soup version is RM7. Expect to wait longer for the pan fried version as time is needed to toast them in the frying pan.

Yong Xin Kitchen, Restoran Station 8, No. 2, Jalan SS2/10, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 2pm. Days off not fixed. Tel:017-6364417