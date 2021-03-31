Here’s a preview of Taco Bell Malaysia’s first restaurant (VIDEO)

Taco Bell has arrived in Malaysia. — Pix by soyacincau

MARCH 31 — Taco Bell is the latest fast food chain to arrive in Malaysia. This is a Tex-Mex restaurant that serves popular Mexican-inspired dishes such as Tacos, Burritos, Nachos and more.

The first outlet is located at Cyberjaya and we managed to get an early preview before its official opening on Friday, 2nd April 2021. Read on to find out what’s available for the Malaysian market.

Taco Bell combo sets costs between RM13.90 to RM15.90 which include a soft drink and a choice of either Nacho chips or Mexican fries. They also offer 6 different sauces which costs RM1.80 each. This includes Pico De Gallo Salsa, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Guacamole, Kickin’ Sauce and Sambal.

First thing on the menu are Tacos which comes in a pair. You can have it with a crunchy hard shell or with a soft tortilla bread. Taco Surpreme (Combo – RM15.90, À la carte – RM9.90) comes with beef and you can go for the chicken option with the Kickin’ Chicken Tacos (Combo – RM15.90, À la carte – RM12.50). For all the menu items, you can swap the protein to Grilled Chicken, Ground Chicken or Ground Beef. If you don’t fancy meat, you can also change the protein to Black Beans.

If you love cheese, Taco Bell also offers Chicken Quesadilla (Combo – RM13.90, À la carte – RM10.50) and the classic Loaded Nachos (À la carte – RM15.90) that’s perfect for sharing for 2-3 pax. The Loaded Nachos are served with sour cream and guacamole on top.

As you would expect from a Tex-mex restaurant, Taco Bell also serves Grilled Stuft Burrito (Combo – RM14.90, À la carte – RM11.50). If you want something different, there’s the Chrunchwrap Supreme (Combo – RM15.90, À la carte – RM11.90) and ChickStar (Combo – RM14.90, À la carte – RM11.50) that comes in a hexagon wrap.

If you want your rice, Taco Bell also offers Bell Rice Bowl (À la carte – RM10.90) which we are told is unique to Malaysia and Indonesia. For our local market, it is served with a our very own Malaysian sambal.

To finish up your meal, Taco Bell offers two sweet treats. There’s the Chocodilla (À la carte – RM3.90) and the Cinnamon Twists (À la carte – RM3.90).

Apart from your regular soda drinks (À la carte – RM3.85) which comes with free refills, there’s also the refreshing Taco Bell Sparklers (À la carte – RM4.50) that are offered in Summer Mint and Strawberry Delight.

Taco Bell will open its doors on the 2nd April and it will be available for dine-in and take-away. There will be delivery service but there’s no drive-thru option for this outlet.

The first Taco Bell outlet in Malaysia is located at Cottage Walk, Jalan Teknokrat 6, Cyberjaya, 63000 Selangor. You can check out the map below.

Taco Bell is opening more branches soon and this include Tropicana Gardens Mall which has been spotted since last year. Taco Bell Malaysia and Singapore are operated by Disruptive Concepts Restaurant Group. — Soyacincau