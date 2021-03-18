Sabah coffee shop owner surprised after popular ‘laksa’ dish gets ‘Essence of Asia’ recognition

Cheng’s coffee shop has been offering its popular laksa for close to 37 years. ― Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 18 ― The recognition in the first-ever ‘Essence of Asia’ collection ― an unranked listing of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, came as a surprise to Cheng Chew Wang, the owner of Kedai Kopi Yee Fung.

“We did not expect this at all,” he said.

Kedai Kopi Yee Fung is one of the four Malaysian eateries featured in ‘Essence of Asia’.

The other three Malaysian eateries were Kuala Lumpur’s Bijan Restaurant, Penang’s Siam Road Char Koay Teow and Ipoh’s Artisan Handmade Bread.

Chew, a Johorean, came to Sabah on May 21, 1981 where he first worked at a chicken rice shop.

On September 9, 1984, he started selling laksa which was originally a Sarawakian recipe enhanced with his own mixture of additional spices and ingredients.

Located at Gaya Street here, Kedai Kopi Yee Fung’s laksa is a much-loved food among locals and tourists alike, along with other popular items on the menu including its beef noodle soup and claypot chicken rice.

Chew runs the eatery with his wife and two daughters, who are currently taking a hiatus from their tertiary studies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been selling laksa for close to 37 years.”

On another note, he said business was picking up since the implementation of the Recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Business now is about 60 per cent of that before the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Chew hoped that being listed on the ‘Essence of Asia’ collection would draw tourists to his eatery once Sabah opened its borders to international travellers.

The ‘Essence of Asia’ collection covers establishments in 49 cities across 20 countries. The list is based on recommendations by chefs of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2020 and 2021, 50 Best Academy Chairs and trusted gourmands from the region. ― Borneo Post