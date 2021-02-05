MCO food delivery: Piping-hot 'Hokkien mee' from Taman Melawati's Walaueh Hokkien Mee

It's easy to get your plate of Hokkien 'mee,' just heat the bag in boiling water for five minutes and pour out – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 -- A random browse through Facebook recently yielded this brand-new venture called Walaueh Hokkien Mee. It uses the meal, ready-to-eat (MRE) method to ensure you get a hot plate of Hokkien mee.

On their website, Albert or "Ah Oon", one of the co-founders of this venture, talks about his personal love for a good plate of Hokkien mee.

However with the movement control order (MCO), Ah Oon and his wife could not get their fix from their favourite stall anymore.

The cravings were so bad, Ah Oon decided to cook his own. His family and friends loved the noodles, encouraging him to turn it into a venture. Hence they started this business to ensure people get their Hokkien mee with wok hei.

I had ordered my noodles via WhatsApp but was directed by them to use their online ordering system. It's pretty straightforward but it only allows delivery and payment via either your credit or debit card.

The Hokkien mee is RM11.90 which comes with a packet of fried lard fritters and sambal belacan. If you want to truly pig out, an additional packet of lard fritters weighing about 8 grams can be purchased for RM1. Additional sambal belacan is also available for an additional 50 sen. It's not much as it only weighs about 15 grams, which is around one tablespoon.

Currently they have a bulk purchase promotion so either buy them for yourself or share with your family or friends. A bundle purchase of five packets will get you a free packet.

For an order of 10 packets, they will give you two free packets, while an order of 15 packets will get you three free packets.

Once they receive your order, they will communicate via WhatsApp to ask you roughly what time you want to get your noodles, whether it is lunch or dinner. There's no option to select that on the online order.

My delivery charges were RM8 from their place. From what I read on Facebook, it is also RM8 to Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

I chose to get my noodles for lunch. Once it was ready, they messaged me via WhatsApp to inform me the delivery will be made.

Your meal is delivered in a sealed box together with the date you must eat the noodles by

It arrived, neatly packed in a brown paper box, sealed with their sticker. Inside, you get a packet of the noodles sealed in a bag with instructions, a vacuum sealed bag of pork lard and another sealed packet of the sambal belacan. They also give you a pair of disposable wooden chopsticks.

Your box comes with the noodles packed in a bag, 'sambal' in a small pouch, lard fritters vacuum packed and a pair of chopsticks

You will also receive a video instructing how to heat up your noodles. It's simple. Just boil a large pot of water. Once the water starts boiling, place the bag of noodles inside using tongs to protect your hands and leave it submerged for five minutes.

Remove the bag and cut the top of the bag. Pour it out to your plate and you will have a serving of hot Hokkien mee. When you're waiting for your noodles to be heated, take out the pork lard fritters and sambal.

I find the noodles weren't very greasy. A plus point for those who don't like their food to be too oily. You won't be reaching for a glass of hot Chinese tea after this meal.

The lard fritters are crispy and vacuum packed to prevent them from softening

However, the sacrifice of less grease means these noodles lack a certain depth of flavour. You will need to add the lard fritters, probably two or even three packets, and more of the spicy sambal belacan to give it more oomph. The wok hei wasn't very evident for me either.

From what I read on Facebook, they don't use recycled oil and only fresh ingredients are used, hence the noodles aren't soggy when poured out from the bag and served.

What you get with this Hokkien mee is convenience and a healthier meal. For instance, you can eat it later as they can be stored in the refrigerator for nine to 10 days.

However, if you're looking for that lip-smacking greasiness of Hokkien mee with depth from the braising sauce, these noodles may not be for you.

Walaueh Hokkien Mee, Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur. Orders must be placed by 11am for same day delivery. You can WhatsApp 011-26492528 to place your orders. Website: https://www.walauehhokkienmee.com