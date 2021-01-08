CMCO food takeaway: Get the ultimate bowl of comfort at KL Jalan Alor's Sister Drunken Chicken Noodle

My ultimate bowl of comfort is this flavourful rice wine chicken noodles with chicken, an omelette and lots of ginger cut into strips — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Whenever I get a break, I like to wander down Jalan Alor to an old favourite of mine. In the morning, that street famous for its night eats is quiet.

I've been eating at Sister Drunken Chicken Noodle for many years. The stall was started by two sisters. They were colourful characters who would serenade customers with songs from Chinese opera as they worked. Previously they offered a variety of noodles and porridge.

Nowadays it is run by the second generation. You get the rice wine noodles with a variety of toppings such as chicken, mixed pork, frogs' legs and pigs' kidneys. There is also pork noodles served with a mix of pigs' entrails and curry mee.

The stall also offers curry mee and this pork noodles that was my other choice

The draw for the rice wine noodles is that rich, thickish broth laced with rice wine made in-house. They don't give much of it as it's like some precious nectar so enjoy every spoonful of it.

Your bowl of noodles (I usually get mee sua for that smooth, voluptuous texture) is laden with pieces of chicken. There's also fluffy omelette with slightly dark brown edges to relish.

You also have lots of ginger cut into strips and crunchy wood ear fungus. It's a once-in-a-while treat for me since it's RM18 for a bowl. And if you're still feeling a slight chill from the on and off rain, it warms up the body.

If rice wine is not your thing, pork noodles with a mix of liver, intestines, coagulated pig's blood and kidney is a good choice (RM9 for a bowl). The broth is not overly rich but still has a good body, making it a nice foil for the ingredients that also include minced pork and pork slices.

Either enjoy it at the corner coffeeshop or pack home the noodles where you can heat the soup to warm it up before eating

My only gripe is my kuey teow strands clumped together and broke when I unpacked my noodles at home. You may want to try another type of noodles as the mee sua noodles withstood the takeaway better.

Sister Drunken Chicken Noodle, Restaurant Beh Brothers, 21, Jalan Alor, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7.30am to 4pm. Closed on Monday.