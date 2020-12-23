CMCO food takeaway: Enjoy delicious Fuzhou food at Subang Jaya's Ah Muk Noodle

The ‘kampuan’ noodles may look plain but that springy texture of noodles paired with a tangy garlic vinegar sauce just makes it super addictive – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 23 — I had stumbled on the existence of Ah Muk Noodle when I was browsing Instagram. After reading that they served Fuzhou fare, that piqued my interest and I decided to try them out.

For those who are not familiar with Fuzhou food, expect a lighter taste with a preference for sweet and sour flavours.

The menu here offers a variety of noodles including popular ones found at Sitiawan such as loh mee, kampuan noodles and red wine noodles. There is also a small menu of rice dishes and tong sui for desserts.

For me, the highlight of this place was their kampuan noodles (RM8). I loved the springy texture of the handmade noodles tossed with the dark soy sauce and lard. Add a few spoonfuls of their homemade garlic vinegar to the noodles like a typical Fuzhou and it elevates the noodles to a tangy, appetising meal.

The noodles are served with very lean char siu and fishballs. You also have an option to order it with gang guong, their version of lorbak or with chicken curry. Portions are incredibly generous.

You will think it's impossible to finish that mountain of noodles but the tangy garlic vinegar seems to cut through the heaviness of the meal and you will finish the huge portion.

‘Loh me’ is a must for breakfast when you visit Sitiawan for its comforting flavours

If you're in Sitiawan, for breakfast the must-eat is the Fuzhou loh mee (RM8). I remember slurping down a fully loaded bowl of the starchy noodles laden with bamboo shoots at the market.

The loh mee served here feels homemade as the sauce isn't overly starchy. My only gripe would be the lack of bamboo shoots inside the broth as the highlight of these noodles are those pungent bamboo shoots.

You will discover appetising flavours such as ‘loh lak’ where they combine the slightly starchy broth with a tangy assam broth. Either eat it with noodles or like this version with their ‘wantans’

This place also serves the rarely seen long yan and loh lak noodles. The loh lak is a mix of the starchy loh mee with tangy assam laksa. This gives it a nice appetising taste. The long yan uses a broth similar to the loh mee but it uses a handmade noodle making it extra special.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can get invigorated with their red wine noodles served with smooth ‘mee sua’

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you get to try their red wine noodles for RM12. They make their own red wine for the broth. You will find it's a little mild but again, it tastes homemade. I do love the mee sua served with the comforting broth as it is smooth and doesn't absorb the broth.

‘Gang guong’ is the Foochow version of lorbak or a stuffed meat roll and this version is an addictive one even though it has more flour compared to the Penang lorbak

You can order side dishes such as the fried gang guong for RM6. Similar to lorbak, this version has more flour than meat. You will forgive that as the taste of the deep fried rolls can be addictive. Pair it with Kampung Koh's chilli sauce for a satisfying taste.

The restaurant doesn't offer delivery so pack home your favourites to enjoy

They also offer wantan soup with a choice of various broths. Choose from a clear soup, starchy loh soup or the appetising loh lak soup with its tangy taste. The wantans are smooth but not overly filled for you to enjoy the combination of the silky skin with a little filling of minced meat.

Ah Muk Noodle, 55, Jalan SS15/4B, Subang Jaya. Tel: Open: 9am to 9pm. Closed on Thursday. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ah-Muk-Noodle-亚木面-1203971973070926