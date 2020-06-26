Fret not ‘siew yoke’ fans, it’s business as usual at PJ’s Boon Signature Roast Pork

There’s no need to worry... your favourite ‘siew yoke’, ‘char siew’ and roast chicken will still be served at Boon Signature Roast Pork — Malay Mail file picture

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — Fans of Boon Signature Roast Pork were surprised to see a notice posted up on the restaurant’s Facebook page stating that Cheam Kar Mun (Boon) and his brother Cheam Kar Jin are no longer under the restaurant’s employment from today onwards.

No details were posted on the reason for their departure but it is understood it may have something to do with some business impropriety.

Opened back in July 2017, the restaurant located at Damansara Jaya is owned by Boon and two investors — Lionel Lau and Bryan Yeow — who came to know about Boon’s siew yoke at his previous restaurant.

That business did not work out and he went back to his hometown to sell economy rice. Until Lau and Yeow gave him another chance at running a restaurant.

Since it opened, the restaurant has made a name for its crunchy siew yoke, char siew and roast chicken with pearl rice and noodles. There is also the comforting braised pork with peanut rice.

Malay Mail understands that even though the brothers have left, the business will go on as usual at the restaurant.

So fear not as that crunchy siew yoke you love so much can still be savoured in the restaurant or by delivery to your home.

Boon Signature Roast Pork, Ground Floor, 75, Jalan SS22/19, Damansara Jaya, PJ. They are closed from 3pm today but will start business tomorrow from 10am to 9pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SiewYokLou