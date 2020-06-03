CMCO food delivery: Order these rice dumplings from Sungai Buloh for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

Let's eat 'bak chang' for the Dragon Boat Festival which falls on June 25. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Even though the Dragon Boat Festival or Duan Wu Jie falls on June 25 this year, social media has already been flooded with many selling their bak chang. Every vendor has a secret recipe for their rice dumplings, so much so that my head is spinning from the choices.

At the end of the day, I relied on the best indicator which is through word of mouth. A friend had recommended their millet dumplings.

What impressed me most was I didn't need to wait long to get my hands on the dumplings too. All I needed to do was order a day before.

You can either pick up the dumplings from Sungai Buloh or they will deliver to Kepong, Bandar Sri Damansara, Sungai Buloh, Damansara, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Puchong.

The classic Hokkien 'bak chang' has fine glutinous rice grains and they are generous with their fillings.

They also deliver to PJ and KL areas. Should you be out of their coverage, check if they can arrange for delivery there. If you order 24 pieces and more, they even waive the delivery charges.

The best part was my dumplings were made fresh on the day I collected them. If you can, finish them within the day for the ultimate taste.

Since there are no preservatives, you need to store them in the refrigerator the next day. It can keep for three days in the refrigerator or one month in the freezer.

They make Hokkien-style bak chang where savoury ingredients are used. This version is the darker type since dark soy sauce is used, which is different from the ones my aunt used to make for us as she omitted the soy sauce.

If you prefer a lighter version, try the millet dumpling which doesn't have an oily after-taste.

The dumplings are marketed by Lim Soo Gee who also does the delivery. Her grandmother is the one who makes the dumplings at their home in Sungai Buloh. What also impressed me was how Soo Gee asked for my feedback and was open about sharing what ingredients they use.

You can select from four types of dumplings. The classic version pairs glutinous rice with pork belly, black eyed beans, shiitake mushroom, salted egg yolk and chestnut. Each bak chang weighs 250 grams and is priced at RM8 per piece.

If you purchase six dumplings, it is RM7.50 per piece. If you're looking for a luxurious version, you can order their abalone bak chang. Essentially it's the same ingredients like the classic version except they add a 10 head abalone and Japanese dried scallops. This is sold at RM26 per piece. Again if you buy six dumplings, it is RM25 per piece.

In addition, they do a millet version which is gluten free and high in protein. If you have a hard time digesting glutinous rice, this would be a healthier alternative. The same ingredients are used for their millet dumplings.

You get a generous bite of the fillings like chestnut, black eyed beans, pork belly, salted egg yolk and shiitake mushrooms for the classic version.

For the classic version, it is priced at RM10 per piece which weighs 250 grams. You pay RM9.50 per piece if you buy six. The luxurious version is sold at RM28 per piece. It is RM25, if you buy six pieces.

For your six-piece rice dumplings order, you can mix and match the various types.

Another thing that impressed me about their classic bak chang was how fine and delicate the rice grains were. Usually, people tend to overcook the dumplings until it is too soft but this was perfectly cooked and the grains had a slight stickiness.

The ratio of the rice and fillings was good too as they are generous with the ingredients. Even though the pork belly wasn't very fat you don't mind it much as it was balanced out with the soft cooked black eyed beans they use liberally.

It is perfectly seasoned too making it easy to eat on its own. What I also liked was you didn't get an oily after taste.

If you have trouble digesting glutinous rice, the millet version will be a better choice for your stomach.

For the millet version, you don't get the same sticky texture sought after in bak chang. However, it is just as tasty with the same fillings. It tastes much lighter on your stomach and again, there's no oily after-taste.

In fact, I managed to polish off the classic bak chang and the millet version for lunch. As the dumplings are not too oily, I didn't even need to brew some Chinese tea to cut the oily after-taste.

If you want to order the bak chang for the festival, you need to place orders ahead of the date. Their cut-off date for delivery will be June 23.

Homie Chef. You can WhatsApp your orders to Soo Gee at 012-3468066 or Mr Tan at 012-977822. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/掌厨-Homie-Chef-101058584964060