Vote now for the ‘best new bistros’ in Paris, London, New York, Mexico City

Mao Chow restaurant in London. — Picture from Mao Chow via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Sept 26 — French dining guide Le Fooding has announced the finalists in a new restaurant awards programme that aims to shine the spotlight on the best “no fuss,” “cheap and cheerful” dining destinations in Paris, London, New York and Mexico City.

After announcing the long list of nominees for its Priceless Cities Best New Bistros awards programme earlier this month, Le Fooding has whittled down the list to three finalists in each city. The pre-selection for London featured 22 addresses; for New York, 12; Paris, 13; and Mexico City, 20.

Created as an antithesis to the influential but controversial World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards which is based on the reviews of industry insiders, Le Fooding’s awards programme is open to the public: Restaurant-goers can vote for their favourite bistro through October 25.

Here are the finalists in each city:

Paris: Cheval d’Or, Cuisine, Le Maquis

NYC: Adda, Crown Shy, Saint Julivert Fisherie

London: Bright, Mao Chow, Tayer + Elementary

Mexico City: Expendio de Maiz sin Nombre, Masala y Maiz, Ticuchi

To be considered for the awards, all bistros had to have opened within the last 12-18 months. The finalists have been chosen by a panel of local judges for representing the best in quality, creative, sustainable, seasonal, delicious and hospitable dining in their respective cities, says Le Fooding.

“Above all, every choice must have meaning. There must be harmony between what is served, and how and where it is consumed.”

Le Fooding is the latest awards programme to launch out of “protest” of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which ranks the best dining destinations on the planet. Other awards programmes include La Liste and the World Restaurant Awards.

Voting is now open at https://www.bestnewbistro.com. The winners in each city will be announced November 25. — AFP-Relaxnews