The Anadolu CA logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model is seen outside a showroom in New York June 28, 2010. — Reuters pic

OCT 23 — Tesla Inc has increased the price of its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants by US$5,000, the electric-car maker’s website showed yesterday.

The Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for US$104,990 and US$94,990 respectively.

Prices for the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range Plus rose by US$2,000, to US$56,990 and US$43,990 respectively, according to the website. — Reuters