The electric vehicle that doesn’t need charging (VIDEO)

The Aptera is due out by 2022. — Picture courtesy of Aptera Motors via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — The American manufacturer Aptera Motors has made a splash with the launch of its new all-electric three-wheeled vehicle boasting a record range of up to 1,600km on a single charge! As well as its sleek, bold design, this is above all thanks to the solar panels covering the vehicle’s roof. In fact, continuous solar charging alone should be sufficient to meet the day-to-day needs of most drivers.

The Aptera EV is already available to preorder although production of the vehicle has not yet begun. The first models are expected to ship by 2022.

This EV is above all striking with its three-wheel design. In fact, this Aptera is billed as a “solar vehicle” rather than a “car” by its maker. It promises to be one of the world’s most advanced solar electric vehicles and the first of many to come. In terms of aerodynamics, the vehicle stands out with its sleek rounded contours and boasts a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.13. Its design has been optimised to deliver record range.

On the roof, over three square meters of solar cells can be configured to provide up to almost 40km of range per day, which should be plenty for most drivers. In that case, it wouldn’t even be necessary to recharge the vehicle from one day to the next.

The price of the Aptera vehicle depends on the battery capacity selected, with the firm offering range options of 400km to 1,600km. Pricing ranges from US$25,900 (RM104,985) to US$46,900. A deposit of just US$100 is required to reserve a model and be sure to stand out on the roads. — AFP-Relaxnews