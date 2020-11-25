New material developed to protect car sensors and radars

BASF has unveiled new material to protect sensors and radars embedded in cars. — Picture courtesy of BASF via AFP

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Nov 25 — German chemical giant BASF has developed a new way to protect car sensors. This new material withstands extreme weather conditions but also electromagnetic waves coming from other vehicles.

This innovative material, called Ultradur RX, is a modified polybutylene terephthalate (PBT). It withstands water, oil and salt projections and was designed specifically for radar sensor applications in cars.

Ultradur RX properties also protect the sensitive electronics inside vehicles from interfering electromagnetic waves. The car's radar signals thus remain 100 per cent reliable.

BASF highlights the fact that this ultra-resistant material is suitable to be used as the rear cover of a sensor housing or as an insert behind the printed circuit board (PCB).

This material will soon be used in vehicles produced by car manufacturers who have partnered with BASF. — AFP-Relaxnews