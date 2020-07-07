Fiat 500 features in new virtual museum

The 'Virtual Casa 500' can be accessed via the web. — Picture courtesy of FCA via AFP

TURIN, July 7 — Fiat has presented a new virtual museum, the “Virtual Casa 500,” devoted to its iconic compact automobile. Internet users from all over the world will be able to discover the history of the Fiat 500 with a selection of videos and archive pictures, while visiting a space that is destined to open for real in Turin, Italy as early as next year.

The virtual 3D exhibition staged in a real venue on the fourth floor of the Pinacoteca Giovanni e Marella Agnelli in Turin will allow visitors to navigate between different historical periods showing how the Fiat 500 has evolved over the years. For its part, the physical exhibition will open in the spring of 2021.

An exploration of the new virtual space offers an opportunity to interact with a variety of multimedia elements, which are distributed over a total of 11 thematic zones representing a series of historical periods.

Via the numerous documents on show, which include archived interviews and advertisements, visitors can discover both the industrial and cultural heritage of the Fiat 500 and how it gradually became an international icon.

Last but not least, they will also be introduced to the latest all-electric 500, “La Prima,” which also features a level-2 autonomous driving system that can accelerate, brake, stay in lane and read road signs for drivers who will nonetheless retain complete control of the vehicle.

The new museum, which will remain virtual in 2020, pays homage to an ambassador of la dolce vita which, since it first appeared in 1957, has been exhibited all over the world, most notably in the Museum of Modern Art in New York, United States.

Relaunched in 2007, the Fiat 500 continues to be an icon for fashion and Italian style. This year the new electric version of the automobile has already caused a sensation with its groundbreaking autonomous driving system.

Discover the Virtual Casa 500.www.fiat.co.uk/casa-500-virtual-museum — AFP-Relaxnews