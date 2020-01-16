Mazda unveils new CX-30 as part of its new generation of crossover SUVs

Bermaz Auto Bhd and Mazda VIPs from Japan are proud to present the new Mazda CX-30. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 ― Bermaz Auto Bhd has unveiled Mazda’s new CX-30 compact crossover SUV in its bid to satisfy the growing popularity and demand of SUVs in the local market.

The all-new Mazda CX-30, which is a fully-imported vehicle, slots in between the CX-3 and CX-5 on the sizing scale.

The new compact crossover, which has been called a “jacked up” version of the Mazda3 hatchback, is a four-seater and has a number of new features in place to deliver its driver and passengers with a comfortable drive, wherever they choose to go.

The CX-30 is also the second vehicle model introduced by Mazda as part of their “next generation” of products, which started at the end of 2019 with the introduction of the seventh generation Mazda3.

Speaking during the launch ceremony ceremony, Bermaz executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh said that it was his company’s goal to provide a better ownership experience for current and potential Mazda owners.

Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh mentioned that Mazda and Bermaz aim to give premium value to customers who purchase the CX-30. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

“What is most important is that as a distributor, we continue with our pursuit for better ownership experience for Mazda owners,” said Yeoh.

“With the rising popularity and demand for SUVs in the domestic market, the new CX-30 will complement our existing range of SUVs.

“The size is just right for those who find the CX3 a bit small and want a slightly bigger cabin space.”

He added that Mazda’s new generation of vehicles, like the CX-30 and Mazda3, has been put together with more focus on aspects including active safety features, improved autonomous technology, cleaner and more efficient engines, and better fuel economy.

The CX-30 will be available in three variants, which are the base 2.0-litre, the 2.0-litre High and the 1.8-litre Diesel High, with all variants designed with Mazda’s traditional elegant styling and Kodo design.

The CX-30 is part of the new generation of Mazda vehicles that will include a number of new safety features. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

One of the new features that Mazda introduced into the CX-30 was the ease of entry and exit from the vehicle, as the model features plenty of ground clearance and a hip-point height that makes it easy to get into and out of the car.

The vehicle’s sporty look is also accentuated in the interior, as the rear spoiler and semi-sporty seats ― with slightly hardened sides ― make you feel like you’re sitting in a bucket seat, and is also shaped to optimise ease of access in and out of the car.

In addition, the vehicle was also made to move in tune with the occupants’ body movements, meaning that it moves in accordance with an average person’s natural body balance ― which is something uncommonly associated with SUVs.

The CX-30 also comes with an 8.8-inch centre entertainment display system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, sunroof and roomy 430-litre boot space as well.

A look at the interior of the CX-30. ― Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

In terms of safety, the increased ground clearance coupled with the high driver seating position provides a clear field of view which enables the driver to place more focus on the road ahead.

Mazda’s CX-30 also employs other standard safety technologies including seven SRS airbags, ABS, Traction Control System, Emergency Stop Signal, Hill Launch Assist and Dynamic Stability Control.

It also introduces a new knee airbag for the driver’s seat to suppress forward motion of the driver’s body in the event of a collision.

The high variants offer a few added safety features as well as it is equipped with Mazda’s trademark i-Activsense technology.

The features include Driver Attention Alert, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-Keep Assist System, Front and Rear Smart Brake Support and Mazda’s Radar Cruise Control.

The car was built to have responsive and smooth behaviour on the road, putting the driver at ease behind the wheel. ― Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

The CX-30 was also designed to make it easier for its occupants to talk without having to raise their voice as a number of improvements were made to the cabin to enhance sound insulation.

The car adopts a “two-wall” structure with added space between the body and the carpeting, as the body panel and carpet act as two separate walls to improve sound insulation without increasing weight.

Sound-absorption materials were also added to the headliner and floor mats to effectively suppress high-frequency noises and vibrations from the outside.

The CX-30 will be available in eight of Mazda’s traditional colour schemes: Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Polymental Gray, Titanium Flash and Jet Black.

Being a complete built-up car imported from Japan, the CX-30’s selling price starts from RM143,059 for the base variant, RM164,059 for the 2.0-litre high variant and RM172,943.60 for the 1.8-litre turbo diesel high variant.