Genesis publishes first official photos of brand’s first SUV

Exterior of the GV80 SUV. — Picture courtesy of Genesis via AFP

SEOUL, Jan 2 — To ring in the New Year, Hyundai’s luxury car division Genesis published a series of images of the GV80, its first SUV.

Genesis this week published a photo series of its first ever SUV, the GV80. The model will be joining the brand’s existing line-up as the fourth member beside the G70, G80, G90 — all of which are luxury sedans. Adding “V” to the car’s title represents the model’s increased “versatility.”

The design — both inside and outside — grew out of the GV80 Concept SUV that was originally unveiled at the New York auto show three years ago. “From every vantage point,” the model retains characteristically Genesis components like the Crest Grille, now taking on a new, heptagonal shape, and the parabolic lines which span the body. The motif, called the G-Matrix pattern, that decorates various exterior components including the light fixtures and wheels, “is inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light.”

The interior is simple yet lavish; While parts like the air vents, control panel, and dash touchscreen display are unassuming, others are finished with a glam, marble-like surface.

Like its smaller siblings, the GV80 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform, though an all-wheel-drive option will be available.

More details — specifically regarding engineering elements — about the GV80 will be shared over upcoming weeks, according to the company. It will launch globally sometime this year with sales to start in South Korea from January. — AFP-Relaxnews