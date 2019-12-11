McLaren 620R: Motor sporting power in a road-legal package

McLaren announces the racecar-inspired 620R coupe. — Picture courtesy of McLaren

NEW YORK, Dec 11 — McLaren this week presented the limited edition 620R coupe, a road-legal version of the GT4 race car.

For those who want the race car driving experience both on and off the track, McLaren has created the 620R Sports Series coupe, “the first car in its class to offer true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package.”

Introducing the most powerful car in the McLaren Sports Series, with 620PS and 620Nm from 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This is the McLaren #620R. Race car performance and feel, and the fastest lap time of any Sports Series model. #McLaren620R pic.twitter.com/T3jdqrwfRn — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) December 9, 2019

The model not only closely resembles the GT4 race car in terms of exterior design, but also shares some specs. Both are equipped with the same 8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, albeit with slightly different tuning.

The coupe produces 610bhp, making it the most powerful car in the Sports Series.

This power combined with 457lb-ft of torque pushes the model from a standstill to 60mph in 2.8 seconds and upward to a top speed of 200mph.

A set of manually adjustable dampers and a partly aluminium suspension system work to reduce the vehicle’s weight compared with other Series models to give drivers a more dynamic motor sporting experience.

Also like its racecar counterpart, the 620R has the same adjustable carbon fibre rear wing that can optimize airflow and the vehicle’s overall aerodynamics.

Only 350 units of the 620R coupe will be made starting at US$299,000 (RM1.2 million). Production will begin in January 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews