Pagani envisages electric version of upcoming hypercar

The Pagani Zonda C12 and Huayra Roadster. — Pagani Automobili handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

MODENA, March 11 — Speaking to Road & Track, the founder of the Italian automaker and hypercar specialist, Pagani, Horacio Pagani, revealed that the firm is apparently working on its first electric model.

For its successor to the Pagani Huayra, the automaker is developing a new vehicle codenamed the C10, which isn’t expected to see the light of day before 2021.

According to Pagani, this forthcoming model will apparently be available in two versions — one will come with a “traditional” V12 twin-turbo engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG, and the other will be fully electric.

Pagani sees electric as a new challenge — one which will no doubt prove expensive, but which will also respond to a certain demand. A hybrid version of the vehicle does not appear to be on the cards. All the model needs now is a name.

Currently present at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, the manufacturer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Zonda C12. Pagani is expected to present a Roadster version of its Huayra BC later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews