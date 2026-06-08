TEL AVIV, June 8 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that new strikes by Israel and Iran would not affect his administration’s peace talks with Tehran, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn’t call ‌the shots.”

Trump has leaned on Israel to stop its attacks in Lebanon to allow room for a deal to end the wider war with Iran, including rebuking Netanyahu with obscenities in a phone call last week. However, Israel earlier yesterday launched strikes in the Beirut area for the first time since the US announced a truce plan for Lebanon last week.

Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation, ‌putting US-Iran peace talks at risk. But Trump insisted that an agreement to end the wider war remains well within reach.

“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” Trump told the Financial Times. “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

Five hours after Iran launched missiles at Israel, Netanyahu had yet to publicly comment on the attack.

The latest hostilities drove oil prices up more than 2 per cent in early trading today, with benchmark Brent futures back above US$95 (RM386.70) a barrel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted Ramat David air base, near Nazareth. The Israeli military said it identified missiles launched from Iran and that its defence systems had intercepted them.

Trump, who was spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Netanyahu spoke by phone for a little less than half an hour yesterday, an Israeli official said, without giving further details. The White House and the Israeli prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump told Netanyahu during the call to refrain from further strikes because “we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal,” according to a US official quoted by Axios. The official said Trump had “bought a little bit of time,” Axios reported.

Shortly after midnight today, the Israeli military issued a brief statement, citing Chief ‌of Staff Eyal Zamir as saying his forces had not been directed to attack Iran so far, but would do so “with determination” once given the order.

Since the start of US-Iran talks ⁠aimed at halting the war, Israel has continued attacks in Lebanon in a conflict with Hezbollah that ⁠Israeli officials insist should be treated separately from any ceasefire with Iran.

Tehran has long said any peace deal with the US ⁠would depend on a ceasefire also holding in Lebanon, which ⁠Israel invaded in March in pursuit of Iran-backed ⁠Hezbollah fighters who fired rockets and drones across the border in solidarity with Tehran.

Iran’s chief peace negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, said US bases and Israeli assets are legitimate targets because of hostile acts, including the “violation of agreements over Lebanon.”

Before yesterday, Iran had not attacked Israel since a ceasefire in the wider war started in April, although Hezbollah has done so.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington ⁠and Tehran were close to an agreement on ending the war.

“We’re very close to a deal, or I’m going to blow the hell out of them,” Trump told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” in a prerecorded interview that aired yesterday to mark 100 days of the conflict.

Trump wants no attacks in Lebanon

Israel has never halted its Lebanon campaign, which has killed thousands of people and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes. Hezbollah, which did not take part in the truce talks, has also continued its attacks and says it will not give up its weapons unless Israel halts its attacks and withdraws from Lebanon.

Netanyahu said the Israeli strikes yesterday on Beirut’s southern outskirts, a district known as Dahiyeh that has long been a Hezbollah stronghold, were ordered ⁠in response to Hezbollah firing toward Israel.

The wider war has been stalemated since the US and Israel paused their attacks on Iran in early April, with Tehran blocking most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for one-fifth of the world’s oil. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.

Though Washington ⁠and Tehran have said they are close to a preliminary agreement that would reopen the strait, they have repeatedly traded strikes, with escalations in recent days that have included attacks on nearby Arab states ⁠hosting US bases.

Trump has ⁠said any agreement to end the war must prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and he is under pressure to deliver terms tougher than those agreed in 2015 under then-President Barack Obama in a deal Trump later repudiated.

Tehran’s demands include the lifting of US and international sanctions, recognition of its sway over the strait and the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets.

A source familiar with US plans told Reuters ‌on Saturday that Washington could make Iranian assets available to Gulf neighbours to repair damage inflicted by Iran.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said yesterday any such diversion of Iranian assets would be illegal, and Tehran would take measures in response.

Netanyahu was criticised last week by political rivals over a new ceasefire in Lebanon ahead of this year’s national election. — Reuters