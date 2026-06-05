Preservationists sue over ballroom construction without authorisation

Appeals court allows construction to continue during legal battle, no ruling on merits yet

Administration cites security needs, preservationists argue ‌project usurps Congressional authority

WASHINGTON, June 5 — US President Donald Trump’s administration will ask an appeals court today to allow construction of a US$400 million ballroom on the site of the White House’s demolished East Wing, pitting Trump ‌against preservationists in a case testing the limits of presidential authority.

The East Wing, part of the White House complex in Washington, traditionally housed the offices of the first lady and her staff. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit group that campaigns to protect significant American sites, sued last year after the Trump administration tore down the East Wing in October 2025 and began building a 90,000-square-foot (8,360-square-meter) ballroom without seeking authorisation from Congress. Trump’s ballroom plan is part of a broader push by the Republican leader to reshape central Washington’s landscape of government buildings and national monuments. The hearing before a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a powerful court one rung below the Supreme Court, is scheduled ‌for 9:30 am EDT (1330 GMT). US District Judge Richard Leon, appointed by Republican former President George W. ⁠Bush, twice blocked above-ground construction on Trump’s ballroom while ⁠allowing underground work to continue.

Leon said no federal statute even “comes close to ⁠giving the President” the required authority to ⁠construct the ballroom without approval ⁠by Congress.

The administration’s appeal is being heard by Democratic-appointed D.C. Circuit judges Patricia Millett and Bradley Garcia alongside Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao. In an order last month, the appeals court allowed construction to continue during the legal ⁠battle without ruling on the merits of the case. The administration has framed the ballroom project as a national security necessity, citing recent assassination attempts against Trump.

“The East Wing Project answers that critical security need, and ensures that the President can fulfill his constitutional duties in a safe and heavily secured facility,” the Justice Department told the appeals court in May.

Preservationists reject that argument. The National Trust for Historic Preservation contends ⁠that the D.C. Circuit and US Supreme Court have never allowed a president to “usurp powers vested in Congress by the Constitution based on nothing more than his claim of necessity.”

The organisation said ⁠in a filing that “the public has a strong interest in pausing a project that will irreparably damage what is ⁠perhaps the ⁠most significant historic site in the country.” Trump also intends to erect a 250-foot (76-meter) arch near the National Mall, the tree-lined strip between the US Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial, and renovate the Kennedy Center performing arts complex. A federal judge last week ‌ordered Trump to remove his name from the iconic Kennedy Center building and blocked his plans to close it for renovations.

Trump has said his planned ballroom is scheduled to open around September 2028. — Reuters