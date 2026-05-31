NEW DELHI, May 31 — At least four people died and nine others were injured when a five-storey building collapsed in New Delhi’s Mehrauli area, local police confirmed today, reported Xinhua.

According to police, among the dead was one woman. Those injured were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Situated in the village of Saidulajaab, near Delhi Metro’s Saket station, the building collapsed last night.

A police case was registered against the ill-fated building’s owner.

“It was a five-storey commercial building having many offices and a coaching institute. Many offices were shut when the incident happened, since it was a weekend. When the building collapsed, its debris fell on a neighbouring building, thus trapping many under it,” said a police officer from the Delhi Police. — Bernama-Xinhua