NEW YORK, April 28 — Iran needs guarantees against another US-Israeli attack before it can ensure security in the oil-rich Gulf, Tehran’s envoy to the United Nations said Monday.

The ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, addressed a Security Council session initiated by Bahrain, in which dozens of countries condemned Iran for exerting control over the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

“Lasting stability and security in the Persian Gulf and the wider region can only be achieved through a durable and permanent cessation of aggression against Iran supplemented by credible guarantees of non-recurrence and full respect for the legitimate sovereign rights and interests of Iran,” Iravani told the session.

Speaking afterward to reporters, Iravani complained that countries only criticised Iran and not a naval blockade declared by the United States.

“The United States is acting like pirates and terrorists, targeting commercial vessels through coercion and intimidation, terrorising their crews, unlawfully seizing ships and taking crew members hostage,” Iravani said.

“But no one from those who have expressed their concern for international navigation dares to refer to or condemn this terrorist act at today’s meeting.” — AFP