NEW DELHI, April 26 — ‌A Swiss International flight from Delhi to Zurich had to abort its takeoff early on ‌Sunday and six passengers were injured during an emergency evacuation, a source familiar with the matter said.

One of the aircraft’s engines failed and caught fire as the plane was accelerating for takeoff, prompting the crew to stop the plane and initiate an emergency evacuation, ‌the Economic Times reported.

The injured passengers have ⁠been sent to ⁠hospital, said the source, who ⁠was not authorised ⁠to speak ⁠to media and declined to be identified.

The aircraft was an Airbus A330, ⁠according to Flightradar24.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport said earlier on X that it had declared an emergency following the incident on flight LX147.

Runway operations at ⁠the airport have since resumed and all other flights were on schedule, the ⁠source added.

Delhi airport, India’s busiest, has four ⁠operational runways.

Swiss ⁠International did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comments. — Reuters