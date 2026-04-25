MANILA, April 25 — Philippines Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) today said 7,674 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and dependents have returned home since the West Asia crisis broke out nearly two months ago.

Of this number, a total of 7,051 were repatriated through government funding, including 5,669 OFWs and 1,382 dependents, Philippine news agency (PNA) reported.

In a statement, the agency said the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos would sustain efforts to repatriate more Filipinos requesting to go home.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac earlier said the agency would ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos in the region, and is ready should the need for a possible large-scale repatriation rises.

The conflict, which has since stretched to neighbouring Gulf states, broke out when Israel and the US mounted a joint military operation against Tehran’s nuclear sites and leadership on February 28. — Bernama-PNA