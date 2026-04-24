JAKARTA, April 24 — ‌Indonesia ​finance minister Purbaya ‌Yudhi Sadewa said ​on Friday that ​the government has no plan ‌to ⁠impose ⁠tolls ⁠on ships ⁠passing ⁠through the ⁠Malacca Strait after his comments about monetising ⁠the strategic sea route made waves ⁠earlier ⁠this ⁠week. — Reuters