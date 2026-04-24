JAKARTA, April 24 — Indonesia finance minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said on Friday that the government has no plan to impose tolls on ships passing through the Malacca Strait after his comments about monetising the strategic sea route made waves earlier this week. — Reuters
Indonesian minister rules out tolling Malacca strait after remark causes alarm
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Friday, 24 Apr 2026 4:29 PM MYT